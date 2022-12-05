Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $406,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

