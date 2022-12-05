Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Buys $64,930.14 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 190,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,612,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 75,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.34 on Monday. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

