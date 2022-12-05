Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Buys $64,930.14 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 190,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,612,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 75,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92.
- On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.
Astrotech Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.34 on Monday. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.