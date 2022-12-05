Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $111,886.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.79 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

