Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $100,287.95 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $201.26 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

