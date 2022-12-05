Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,422.13 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,422.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,476,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,190,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.75 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $478.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,476.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGICA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

