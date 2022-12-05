Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $245,292.18 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STZ opened at $261.05 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $241.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

