HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Acquires $681,593.75 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $681,593.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,665,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,273,894.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 36.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.