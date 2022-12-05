KeyCorp Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

