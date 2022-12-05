Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

