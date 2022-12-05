Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 12.4%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.55.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
