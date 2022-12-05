Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 12.4%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,718,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $566,000.

