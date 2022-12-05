Stephens Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of OKTA opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

