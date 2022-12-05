Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.