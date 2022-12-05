Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Sells $128,613.30 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY opened at $23.56 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

About Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

