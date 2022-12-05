Insider Buying: Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) Insider Buys 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX – Get Rating) insider Robert Kirtlan purchased 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).
Robert Kirtlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Robert Kirtlan purchased 2,000,000 shares of Renegade Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,333.33).
Renegade Exploration Stock Performance
About Renegade Exploration
