Insider Buying: Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) Insider Buys 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNXGet Rating) insider Robert Kirtlan purchased 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).

Robert Kirtlan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Robert Kirtlan purchased 2,000,000 shares of Renegade Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,333.33).

Renegade Exploration Limited discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral deposits in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds a 23% interest in the Carpentaria Joint Venture project located in the Cloncurry region of Queensland. It also holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North Isa project located in Queensland.

