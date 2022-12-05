Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $208,379.08 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

