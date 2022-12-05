Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells $202,466.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $121.43.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.96%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Middlesex Water Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.