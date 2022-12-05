Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $180,932.25 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 38,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $180,932.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,091 shares in the company, valued at $228,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $5.11 on Monday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 684.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

