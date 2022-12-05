Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $188,325.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 76.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $3,372,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

