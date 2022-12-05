Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $188,325.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pinterest Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
