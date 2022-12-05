SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $230,718.12 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
