SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $230,718.12 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

