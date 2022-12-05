Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells $142,000.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

