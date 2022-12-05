Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Sells $145,824.78 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,826 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $145,824.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $749,616.12.

On Friday, October 21st, Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

