Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $214.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 74.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 59.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.24. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

