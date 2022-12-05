Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires 28,697 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVA stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently 489.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

