Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.20.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $301.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

