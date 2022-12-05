Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $20,241.00.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

