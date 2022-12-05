Analyzing Altus Power (AMPS) and The Competition

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Altus Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altus Power
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Altus Power Competitors
|584
|3476
|3231
|64
|2.38
Profitability
This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altus Power
|-5.48%
|-0.54%
|-0.18%
|Altus Power Competitors
|-22.34%
|4.28%
|0.74%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Altus Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altus Power
|$71.80 million
|$5.91 million
|-352.32
|Altus Power Competitors
|$9.26 billion
|$442.10 million
|1.23
Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Altus Power peers beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
