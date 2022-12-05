Head to Head Review: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17% CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 462.10 -$12.90 million $0.20 7.40 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.42 $13.51 million $2.21 2.26

This table compares Carbon Streaming and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.15, meaning that its share price is 7,015% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carbon Streaming and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 282.88%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 186.67%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

