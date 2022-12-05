CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) versus Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Head to Head Comparison

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.86 $1.30 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $380,000.00 25.13 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CN Energy Group. and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated -2.87% -15.92% -1.67%

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

