CEL-SCI (CVM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CEL-SCI to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CEL-SCI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 818 3792 10610 156 2.66

Profitability

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.11%. Given CEL-SCI’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares CEL-SCI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12% CEL-SCI Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 -$36.36 million -3.41 CEL-SCI Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.08

CEL-SCI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEL-SCI rivals beat CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

