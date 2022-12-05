Financial Analysis: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.74% 25.94% 10.92% BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 7 10 0 2.59 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus target price of $103.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than BAB.

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $3.46 billion 1.90 $245.29 million $3.84 25.58 BAB $3.07 million 1.85 $650,000.00 $0.05 15.60

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats BAB on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

