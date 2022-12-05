Financial Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackboxstocks and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.23%. Perion Network has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Perion Network.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.91 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.88 Perion Network $478.50 million 2.60 $38.71 million $1.71 16.37

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% Perion Network 13.29% 16.45% 11.37%

Summary

Perion Network beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; creative platform to create advertisements; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), a platform for pulling in signals across various advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, and yielding engagement metrics and KPIs; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

