Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $6,841,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $6,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.