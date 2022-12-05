Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$272,681.50 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$272,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Price Performance

TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.63 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

