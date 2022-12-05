StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACNB

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

