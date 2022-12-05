Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $7,929,048.40 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after purchasing an additional 419,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

