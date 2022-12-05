Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,155,044.28 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of VTYX opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
