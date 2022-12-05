Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,155,044.28 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTYX opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

