Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $389,388.16 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
Centrus Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $61.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
