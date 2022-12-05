Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $389,388.16 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Centrus Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

About Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

