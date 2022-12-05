Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $357,909.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $357,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SILK opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
