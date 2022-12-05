Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $335,634.20 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $335,634.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74.

RXRX opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

