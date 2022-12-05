Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $335,634.20 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $335,634.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
RXRX opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.