Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $314,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $317,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $313,920.00.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

