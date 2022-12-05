Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $327,750.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

ALHC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.