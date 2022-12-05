Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells 9,811 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

