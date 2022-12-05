loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.