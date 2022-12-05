Insider Selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells $289,343.10 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. Barclays decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

