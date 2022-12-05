Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Director Buys $303,700.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RYI opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

