Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Director Buys $303,700.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryerson Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:RYI opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryerson (RYI)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.