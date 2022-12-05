Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 35,327 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $488.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 256.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 208,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,738 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 158,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
