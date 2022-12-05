Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $548,147.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

