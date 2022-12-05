Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $409,221.78 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,011,216 shares in the company, valued at $14,527,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

