Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$534,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 24th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00.

MAG Silver Stock Up 2.0 %

MAG opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

