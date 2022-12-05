Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$534,600.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182.
Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 24th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00.
MAG opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
