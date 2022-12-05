Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$534,600.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00.

MAG opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

