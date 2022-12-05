Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Sells 10,649 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80.

ENB stock opened at C$54.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.72. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 126.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.88.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

